Loris man sentenced to six years after being found with weapon stolen during Hurricane Matthew

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A Loris man found in possession of a firearm that was stolen from a Longs gun shop during Hurricane Matthew was formally sentenced Thursday in Florence after pleading guilty to federal charges.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s District of South Carolina office, Norod Arcane McCullough, 24, received six years in prison and five years’ supervised release.

On Oct. 21, 2016, employees of a Conway car dealership notified the Horry County Police Department they had located a backpack in a car that had been repossessed. That backpack contained a firearm and what appeared to be heroin.

McCullough called the dealership shortly after police arrived and said he had left the backpack in the car and he would be coming to get it, the release stated.

Police arrested McCullough after he arrived and claimed the backpack.

The weapon found in the backpack was one of more than 200 that was stolen from Five Star Guns in Longs, which was broken into and looted during Matthew.

