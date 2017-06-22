Myrtle Beach increasing safety on Ocean Boulevard

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Myrtle Beach police are looking to make the downtown area safer following a violent weekend. (Source: Erin Edwards)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach is working to put several safety measures in place after a violent weekend.

Santee Cooper has agreed to install 200 LED lights on second- and third-row streets to make sure they are not as dark.

The city will also discuss moving the juvenile curfew from 1 a.m. to 12 a.m. for anyone under the age of 17. Myrtle Beach police also plan to increase the number of officers out on the streets.

“You will see a large, visible presence of officers this weekend and weekends to come,” said Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby.

Myrtle Beach has added barricades along Ocean Boulevard to keep pedestrians on the sidewalk, but some business owners are worried about this safety precaution.

“I think it will stop businesses from getting customers. It doesn’t look appealing, it doesn’t look beachy and relaxing,” said Valerie Torosian, of Gigi’s Pizza.

Several hotels, restaurants and shops expressed concern with the barricades. They worried that if something were to happen on the sidewalk, it would make it more difficult for pedestrians to escape.

“It won’t stop it in any way. It’s not going to stop someone who wants to do crime or shooting or robbery. What are those barricades going to stop them from?” said Tosoian.

Others are happy that the city is working to make the area safer.

“I’m glad that they're doing this and I think that with these changes, the city is doing the best that they can,” said Myrtle Beach native Debra Hodgson.

