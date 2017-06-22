McMaster: State has enough resources for Myrtle Beach public safety

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster spoke at a meeting in Myrtle Beach on Thursday to discuss crime with local business leaders.

He promised the crowd in attendance that the state of South Carolina has enough resources to put more police officers on the streets.

"It's not a financial question at this point," he said.

The past weekend was a violent one for the city, as it saw a huge amount of shootings in a matter of days. One incident on Ocean Boulevard was broadcast on Facebook Live and has amassed more than four million views.

McMaster says he's willing to do whatever it takes to combat the violence.

"We have an arsenal of police power in the state, and whatever is necessary from all of these different agencies - federal and state - will be acquired," McMaster said.

He added there will be more law enforcement, both visible and undercover. The governor added that he wants to send a message to others who might have similar intentions in the future.

"When they see the police presence, and also if they misbehave and get locked up and not let out on bond," McMaster said.

He says the weekend was horrendous, but they are already working on efforts to make sure it doesn't continue.

"I'm hoping that this is an aberration that we won't see again, but you always hope for the best, prepare for the worst," McMaster said.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.