McMaster: State has enough resources for Myrtle Beach public safety

The city of Myrtle Beach is working to put several safety measures in place after a violent weekend. Santee Cooper has agreed to install 200 LED lights on second- and third-row streets to make sure they are not as dark.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster spoke at a meeting in Myrtle Beach on Thursday to discuss crime with local business leaders.More >>
A Loris man found in possession of a firearm that was stolen from a Longs gun shop during Hurricane Matthew was formally sentenced Thursday in Florence after pleading guilty to federal charges.More >>
On Thursday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster had a busy agenda while in the Grand Strand. One of his stops was North Myrtle Beach’s Annual Chairman’s Luncheon.More >>
As downtown Florence continues to grow, county officials are thinking of way ways to draw people in. For the first time, the Florence County Council is proposing the building of a new parking garage.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product...More >>
Look who's back, back again. Sexy's back - tell a friend. A couple week's after she went viral while trying out the 3 Second Brow, Kristen Hampton is back with another beauty product testing video.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
Because of February flooding in California, the parasite that is harmless to humans is showing up in areas it couldn't reach before. The creepy looking fish can grow up to 3 feet in length.More >>
An Amber Alert has now been issued for a teen from Brewster County. Authorities are looking for Stormie Clemmer, 15.More >>
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.More >>
Tammy is raising her son's three young girls, keeping them together and out of foster care after losing their parents to heroin addiction.More >>
A house featured on HGTV's Fixer Upper has been put on the market and the price tag is turning heads.More >>
