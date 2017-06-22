Florence County Council making steps to build downtown parking garage

A Loris man found in possession of a firearm that was stolen from a Longs gun shop during Hurricane Matthew was formally sentenced Thursday in Florence after pleading guilty to federal charges.More >>
On Thursday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster had a busy agenda while in the Grand Strand. One of his stops was North Myrtle Beach’s Annual Chairman’s Luncheon.More >>
As downtown Florence continues to grow, county officials are thinking of way ways to draw people in. For the first time, the Florence County Council is proposing the building of a new parking garage.More >>
SOS Health Care provides a variety of services for people with disabilities, including putting them on a path to independence by helping them get jobs and giving them the skills to succeed.More >>
The Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority is extending its late weeknight hours and service to downtown Florence for the first time.More >>
A Canadian special forces sniper took the shot from a tall building in what is thought to be a record distance for a sniper kill. It hit an ISIS fighter.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
Five people are in custody after an investigation into the beating of a man on June 11, where the man was found locked in the trunk of his own car, reports the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product...More >>
Because of February flooding in California, the parasite that is harmless to humans is showing up in areas it couldn't reach before. The creepy looking fish can grow up to 3 feet in length.More >>
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.More >>
A man who lives south of Klondike, TX is recovering in a Lubbock hospital after being bitten by a deadly Mojave rattlesnake on Sunday. According to the Lamesa Press-Reporter, 53-year-old Milton Richards tried to kill the snake in his backyard around 9 p.m.More >>
A house featured on HGTV's Fixer Upper has been put on the market and the price tag is turning heads.More >>
Five people are in custody and one person is dead after being shot late Wednesday night.More >>
