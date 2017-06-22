PDRTA expands hours and service to downtown Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority is extending its late weeknight hours and service to downtown Florence for the first time.

New trolley buses will run Monday through Thursday, from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m., and until 11:30 p.m. on Fridays.

The goal is to give business and leisure travelers the chance to experience downtown. The trolleys will connect people from the Interstate 95 and Interstate 20 interchange, the hotel district, the Florence Civic Center and Magnolia Mall with downtown Florence.

This is a free service and will run every 30 minutes. Chuck McNeil, the PDRTA's executive director, said this will hopefully allow people to be more inclined to discover all there is in downtown Florence.

All funding is in place and the trolleys are getting cleaned up and maintained for a soft opening on July 17.

McNeil believes this will be a pilot program that will run for three months to make sure the late hours work out. This is a new and expanded service from the current free downtown shuttle services.

The PDRTA central transit center is now located on the corner of Darlington and Irby streets near downtown Florence. To find a route schedule and full services, click here.

