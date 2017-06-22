Camp offers kids suffering from asthma, diabetes a summer of fun

A local summer camp caters to children who suffer from asthma or diabetes. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Some area kids are having fun this summer, despite suffering from asthma or diabetes.

Camp Air Waves and Seven Seas, hosted by Grand Strand Health, gives kids with these medical ailments a chance to learn about their conditions in the morning and spend the rest of their day playing.

On Thursday, the children went to Shipwreck Island Adventure Golf and the campers say they love hanging out with others just like them.

“Nobody's really going to judge you. You have the same problems. Some are more serious than the others,” said camper Willow Chapman.

Fellow camper Parker Allen said bullying is not a part of this particular camp.

“We don't bully people because they all have the same problem as you,” Allen said. “And it's nice because some people have more experience with it and they can help you when you need help, when you don't know what to do with it.”

The camp is devoted to fun activities that allow the kids to manage their condition.

In order to participate, a child has to be under the care of a physician and require daily medication.

