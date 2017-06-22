Local businesses give job opportunities to young adults with disabilities

On Thursday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster had a busy agenda while in the Grand Strand. One of his stops was North Myrtle Beach’s Annual Chairman’s Luncheon.More >>
As downtown Florence continues to grow, county officials are thinking of way ways to draw people in. For the first time, the Florence County Council is proposing the building of a new parking garage.More >>
SOS Health Care provides a variety of services for people with disabilities, including putting them on a path to independence by helping them get jobs and giving them the skills to succeed.More >>
The Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority is extending its late weeknight hours and service to downtown Florence for the first time.More >>
In an effort to fight the ongoing battle with opioids here in South Carolina, doctors are now required by law to consult a database before prescribing narcotics.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
A Canadian special forces sniper took the shot from a tall building in what is thought to be a record distance for a sniper kill. It hit an ISIS fighter.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product...More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product said Thursday.More >>
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.More >>
A house featured on HGTV's Fixer Upper has been put on the market and the price tag is turning heads.More >>
Five people are in custody and one person is dead after being shot late Wednesday night.More >>
A man who lives south of Klondike, TX is recovering in a Lubbock hospital after being bitten by a deadly Mojave rattlesnake on Sunday. According to the Lamesa Press-Reporter, 53-year-old Milton Richards tried to kill the snake in his backyard around 9 p.m.More >>
