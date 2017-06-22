FIRST ALERT: Less rain Friday, before turning unsettled for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A brief drying trend on Friday will followed by more thunderstorm chances through the weekend. A surge of drier weather and much lower humidity arrives next week.

Lingering downpours will taper off through the evening hours with a dry forecast evolving for tonight. It will remain very warm and muggy with overnight temperatures only dropping into the middle and upper 70s.

A surge of dry air will move into the upper levels of the atmosphere on Friday resulting in more sunshine and much lower rain chances. Only a stray storm or two will be possible in the late afternoon or evening. Added sunshine will give a big boost to Friday afternoon temperatures as readings climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Over the weekend, the atmosphere will moisten back up once again. Saturday will see plenty of sunshine to start and quick warm up back to near 90. The afternoon and evening hours will see a return to pop up showers and storms. A weak cold front will drop into the region late Saturday night and Sunday. This front, when combined with the high humidity, will bump rain chances up even more for Sunday with a potentially unsettled day on tap.

A surge of lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures will arrive by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week providing a break from the mugginess and hot temperatures.