UPDATE: Two students charged after one suffers gunshot wound to foot while at a Florence County high school

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two Florence County high school students were taken into custody Thursday after a gun was fired on school premises, injuring one of them.

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, one student at Wilson High School sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the foot while in a vehicle. The incident happened around 8 a.m. Thursday.

That student, a juvenile, was taken to a hospital for treatment and then charged with carrying a weapon on school property, possession of a stolen handgun and providing false information to law enforcement, the release stated.

Additionally, Michael McKenzie Jr., 17, of Florence, was charged with carrying weapons on school property and providing a false statement to law enforcement. He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.