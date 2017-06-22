One student suffers gunshot wound to foot, another arrested foll - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One student suffers gunshot wound to foot, another arrested following incident at Florence County high school

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A former student athlete is in critical but stable condition after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the foot while in the Wilson High School parking lot early Thursday morning.

According to a press release from Florence School District One, the incident took place prior to the start of summer school. A second student who may have been associated was taken into custody at the Florence County Detention Center for having a weapon on school campus.

That student’s exact charge was not immediately known. According to Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the student was 17 years old.

School officials added the incident seems to be isolated and no other students were involved. The matter remains under investigation by the FCSO.

