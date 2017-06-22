Study shows CCU's total economic impact in 2016 exceeded $560 million

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University had a total economic impact of $565.8 million in 2016, which equates to $1.5 million per day, according to a new study.

That study, produced by CCU’s Grant Center for Real Estate and Economic Development, shows the university’s economic impact on the state has increased 12 percent during the past four years.

A previous study reported that CCU’s total economic impact was $498 million in 2012.

Other highlights of this new study show that CCU generated $198.7 million in labor income and created 3,914 full- and part-time jobs.

The study also notes that enrollment has increased by more than 130 percent since CCU left the University of South Carolina system in 1993 and became an independent state university.

To view the study in full, click here.

