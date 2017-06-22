Report of shot fired at restroom near SkyWheel Sunday marks 6th shooting in 3 days in Myrtle Beach

Consider This: It could have been deja vu all over again, but thankfully it wasn’t. City leaders responded quickly with a meeting asking for public comment and input. And then, kept the discussion open instead of going into executive session.More >>
Coastal Carolina University had a total economic impact of $565.8 million in 2016, which equates to $1.5 million per day, according to a new study.More >>
A previously-unreported shooting at a public restroom near the SkyWheel on Sunday afternoon marks the sixth shooting incident in Myrtle Beach over the course of three days. At about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the public restrooms at 1104 Withers Alley, located a half-block inland from Ocean Boulevard, near the SkyWheel, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report.More >>
Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting at the Crown Reef Resort on Saturday afternoon in Myrtle Beach.More >>
A Hartsville man is in jail following his arrest for allegedly exposing himself to five women in separate incidents that date back to April 2016.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board posted on their Facebook page that 1 employee was injured at their Fairfield location during Thursday's severe weather.More >>
A house featured on HGTV's Fixer Upper has been put on the market and the price tag is turning heads.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product...More >>
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.More >>
Nolan McCabe of St. Louis, Missouri, died after he was struck by debris washed in by high surf, according to deputies.More >>
