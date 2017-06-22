Report of shot fired at restroom near SkyWheel Sunday marks 6th shooting in 3 days in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A previously-unreported shooting at a public restroom near the SkyWheel on Sunday afternoon marks the sixth shooting incident in Myrtle Beach over the course of three days.

At about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the public restrooms at 1104 Withers Alley, located a half-block inland from Ocean Boulevard, near the SkyWheel, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report.

A man told police that while he was using the bathroom, an unknown person fired a gun inside the bathroom. The man immediately ran out and told a bystander to call 911.

A witness reported to police that she heard the gunshot, then saw the man run out of the bathroom, along with two young people who were carrying skateboards. She said the young people seemed “suspicious,” and she left the area.

Another witness said he heard the gunshot, but didn’t see anything. He said he saw the man leave the restroom and immediately left the area to call 911 for him.

Police searched the restroom and found a shell casing with lead fragments on the bathroom floor, the report states.

The incident was not reported to the media by police officials. Myrtle Beach Police’s online police report system had been unavailable for several days, but the report was made available on Thursday.

Five other shootings were reported in Myrtle Beach between Saturday, June 17 and Monday, June 19. View an interactive story map of all the incidents here.

A person was shot at Coastal Grand Mall on Saturday afternoon. At almost the same time, there was a report of shots fired at the Crown Reef Resort.

Overnight Saturday, seven people were injured in a shooting on Ocean Boulevard at 4th Avenue North, including the alleged shooter and a security guard. The incident was streamed on Facebook Live by Bubba Hinson, and the video has since been viewed over 4 million times. Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect involved, as that person is still in the hospital.

On Sunday night, there was a report of shots fired near the Dunes Village resort.

Finally, on Monday, Myrtle Beach Police responded to a call of shots fired in the downtown area, but the victim refused medical treatment and was not cooperating with the investigation.

