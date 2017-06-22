Hartsville man charged with exposing himself to five separate women

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A Hartsville man is in jail following his arrest for allegedly exposing himself to five women in separate incidents that date back to April 2016.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen John Klausmeier, 60, was arrested without incident Wednesday and charged with five counts of indecent exposure, a misdemeanor punishable by up to three years in prison for each count.

The suspect has been released from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

Investigators with the special victims unit allege that on April 19 and April 21, 2016, and Jan. 20 and June 14 of this year, the suspect exposed himself to five different women at various businesses in and around Hartsville, the release stated.

The case remains under investigation and the SVU investigators believe there are other victims. Anyone with information should contact the DCSO at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIMESC.

