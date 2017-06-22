UPDATE: Two charged in weekend shooting at Crown Reef Resort that stemmed from drug deal

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting at the Crown Reef Resort on Saturday afternoon in Myrtle Beach.

Patrick Larkin Hill, Jr., 18, was arrested Wednesday by Myrtle Beach police and charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count each of manufacturing or possession of drugs and criminal conspiracy, according to jail records.

Ryan Lee Lafollette, 27, was also arrested Wednesday and charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and conspiracy.

According to arrest warrants, Lafollette and Hill were "involved in an illegal narcotics sales transaction on the top level parking deck” on Saturday.

During the sale, Lafollette allegedly pulled out a gun and robbed Hill of his drugs.

After the robbery, Lafollette was walking away when Hill reportedly pulled out a handgun and began shooting at him, the warrant stated.

An unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot was struck, as was a vehicle that was occupied by two people, according to the arrest warrants.

