Horry County Sheriff's Office warns of scam claiming missed jury duty, arrest warrant

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of another scam.

People are receiving calls from a cell phone number, 843-466-5997, with someone claiming to be from the HCSO, saying the person did not report for jury duty, and they have a warrant for their arrest, according to a Facebook post from the office.

HCSO says this is a scam, and if you have any questions or doubts about phone calls you receive, you can contact the sheriff’s office at 843-915-5450.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.