20 local veterans honored Thursday at Quilts of Valor Ceremony

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – 20 local veterans were honored Thursday at the Quilts of Valor ceremony in Conway.

Each veteran served in either Vietnam or Desert Storm, and they each received a quilt hand made by a member of the Conway Quilt Guild as a thank you for their service.

Jack Huber, one of the local veterans being honored, served with the United States Army from 1967 to 1970. He served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969.

“When we came home, there was no thank you……it’s just an honor to receive this……,” Huber said.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation says their mission is to “cover service members and veterans touched by the war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.”

