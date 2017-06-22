Life jacket loaner program launched in Murrells Inlet

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – This week the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources launched a new life jacket loaner program in Murrells Inlet.

The pavilion can be found at the Murrells Inlet Public Boat landing, and the life jackets are free to rent.

"The safety of the public while on the water is our number one priority," said SCDNR Lt. Kim Leverich, "and this new loaner station will provide people who need them with the greatest single tool to prevent accidental drowning - a working life jacket.”

There is bi-lingual signage on how to properly wear a life jacket – and volunteers will keep the station stocked with various sizes.

The life jacket station also features a fishing line recycling drop – off bin.

For more information on the life jacket loaner program, visit SCDNR's website.

