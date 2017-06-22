Fashion retailer H&M coming to Magnolia Mall in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – H&M, one of the world’s largest fashion retailers, is opening a location at the Magnolia Mall in Florence in the fall of 2018, according to a news release from the company.

The location will measure about 20,000 square feet, and will add more jobs to the 16,000 employees already employed by the company, the release states.

“The new H&M location will offer Florence residents a one-stop shopping destination for quality clothing for the whole family, with collections for ladies, men and teens, as well as separate ‘store within a store’ sections for accessories,” the release states. “The Magnolia Mall location will also carry the H&M Kids collection for newborns to 14 year olds. The breadth and variety of H&M collections make it easier for any consumer to find fashionable products, no matter their personal style. With an emphasis on design, quality, and sustainability, H&M offers inspiring, high fashion at an unbeatable value.”

H&M first opened its doors in the United States 17 years ago, and now has 480 locations across the country, according to the release.

