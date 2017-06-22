TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident blocks Hwy. 17 near Barefoot Landing in NMB

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An accident is blocking one lane in North Myrtle Beach on Highway 17 near Barefoot Landing, according to North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.

A WMBF News staff member says the accident is blocking 17th Avenue North near the entrance to Barefoot Landing.

NMB DPS officials advise that drivers avoid the area.

Gov. Henry McMaster is scheduled to appear at that area to speak before the NMB Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.