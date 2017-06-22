Atlantic Beach municipal court judge resigns, takes position in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Atlantic Beach Municipal Court Judge Cheveron Terrell Scott has resigned.

According to a summary court representative in Columbia, Scott will take a position as a magistrate judge in Darlington County. He waited to take oath until after the town’s last court date.

It is unclear whether Atlantic Beach has hired a new judge to replace him.

