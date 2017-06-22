WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster speaks in Myrtle Beach after weekend violence

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is set to appear at a news briefing at the Myrtle Beach International Airport at 12:30 p.m. to discuss the recent spate of shootings in the city.

Mobile users, tap here to watch live.

Gov. McMaster, State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel, and Myrtle Beach law enforcement officials will speak to the media following a private meeting.

