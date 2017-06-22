Gov. McMaster calls Ocean Blvd. mass shooting an 'aberration,' pledges more 'boots on the ground'

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster called Saturday’s shooting on Ocean Boulevard an “aberration,” and said the best professional team in the country is being assembled to make sure something like that doesn’t happen again.

Gov. McMaster spoke briefly at a news briefing after he arrived in Myrtle Beach Thursday afternoon. He said they “will have a lot more boots on the ground” and agencies pitching in to prevent future violent incidents, like the five shootings reported in three days in Myrtle Beach, from happening.

He added that some officers will be visible, but others will not be noticeable. He did not provide an exact number on how many more officers will be deployed.

“We want to make sure everyone is comfortable and we will not tolerate this kind of behavior,” he said.

Gov. McMaster praised Myrtle Beach for being one of the most popular tourist destinations on the East Coast with a marvelous reputation.

He added that Myrtle Beach, and the whole Grand Strand, mean a lot to the entire state, because the tourism industry is huge for South Carolina.

Gov. McMaster went on to hold a business roundtable in North Myrtle Beach, where the topic of violence was also discussed.

