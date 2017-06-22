Social media gave local shootings national attention, city spokesman says

The shooting that injured people on Ocean Blvd. was streamed on Facebook Live, and has since been viewed millions of times. (Source: Bubba Hinson)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Five shootings, injuring eight people over the weekend, are bringing national attention to Myrtle Beach. However, the attention is not good. The same thing happened three years ago when three people were murdered over Memorial Day Weekend. The difference is social media's impact, spreading the now-viral Facebook Live video like wildfire.

In 2014, Facebook Live wasn't known for bringing local occurrences to national or international stages as social issues. Facebook Live has been used as a tool to bring social issues like gun violence, racism and bullying to the forefront. In Myrtle Beach, the social media app captured gun violence. Although seven people were injured in the 5th Avenue North shooting, nobody is dead like in 2014. Without the Facebook Live video, Myrtle Beach's spokesman said he doesn't think the same response would be happening.

"This time it doesn't have three murders attached to it," Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea said. With three people dead in 2014, the negative publicity was worse, he said, adding that without the Facebook Live video, he thinks the local reaction would be the same, but as much national attention wouldn't have been garnered, and discussion topics for the already-scheduled governor's visit today would still have shifted to gun violence.

