North Myrtle Beach police seek boat, trailer thieves

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety asked the public’s help Thursday finding suspects in the theft of a boat and trailer.

According to a Facebook post, the theft took place at Anchor Marina at 2200 Little River Neck Road June 14. The suspects, one of whom was in a dark-colored Dodge pickup truck, forced their way into the boatyard and towed away the trailer.

The other suspect was in a small four-door sedan. Call Detective Lynam at 843-280-5546 with information.

