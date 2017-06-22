Trial-basis barricades installed on Ocean Boulevard in response to violence

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The City of Myrtle Beach installed barricades on Ocean Boulevard in effort to stem recent violence by keeping pedestrians on the sidewalk and out of the street.

According to a Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook post, keeping pedestrians safe is the goal of installing barricades. A fight that spilled into the street precipitated a shooting last weekend.

The post continued, saying an ordinance will be on City Council’s agenda next week to extend the juvenile curfew, currently in place from 1 to 6 a.m.

Santee Cooper will install 200 LED lights on some streets for better visibility and officials will discuss state assistance with Governor Henry McMaster during his visit Thursday.

