Bridge inspections to cause lane closures in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews with the South Carolina Department of Transportation will close lanes on two Horry County bridges Monday and Tuesday for inspection.

According to a news release, flagmen will direct traffic on the Socastee turn bridge Monday and on the Little River turn bridge Tuesday.

Drivers should use caution.

