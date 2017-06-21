UPDATE: Woman found safe in Myrtle Beach after apparently-intoxicated man said she fell off bridge

The Horry County Community Violence Sub-Committee is working on creating six new focus groups to help combat crime. They will cover prevention/intervention, enforcement, fast-track prosecution, community, social and resource identification.More >>
The girlfriend of a man who believed she had fallen off the bridge on Highway 501 near Lake Busbee was located safely in Myrtle Beach, and was never with the man, according to an update from Conway Police.More >>
Crews with the South Carolina Department of Transportation will close lanes on two Horry County bridges Monday and Tuesday for inspection.More >>
The South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is warning residents about attempts to use its name for an illegal phone scam.More >>
Two area men have been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegal re-entry into the U.S. after being deported.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causing flooding in some places.More >>
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.More >>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall in Cameron Parish in southwest Louisiana early Thursday morning and is expected to weaken as it moves farther inland throughout the day.More >>
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.More >>
Some East Texas men are gaining national attention after a video of them wrangling an over 10 foot long alligator attracted millions of views.More >>
A Haughton woman is behind bars at Bossier Max, accused of trying to kill her husband by slashing his throat during a drunken, drug-infused argument.More >>
