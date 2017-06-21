UPDATE: Woman found safe in Myrtle Beach after apparently-intoxicated man said she fell off bridge

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The girlfriend of a man who believed she had fallen off the bridge on Highway 501 near Lake Busbee was located safely in Myrtle Beach, and was never with the man, according to an update from Conway Police.

Emergency responders conducted a search of the Waccamaw River overnight after reports came in of a woman falling off the bridge on U.S. 501 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief John Fowler.

Fowler said marine units assisted in the search, which began before 10:30 p.m. in the area near Lake Busbee.

The search began after Conway Police officers responded to the bridge in reference to a man in the roadway. The man appeared to be intoxicated and confused, and told officers he believed his girlfriend had fallen off the bridge.

During the investigation, it was determined that no witnesses saw the woman with him, and all callers only saw the man walking alone.

With the help of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the woman was located safely in Myrtle Beach and had not been with the man, according to the update.

