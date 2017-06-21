UPDATE: Man arrested after falsely claiming woman fell off bridge into Waccamaw River

Five shootings, injuring eight people over the weekend, is bringing national attention to Myrtle Beach. However, not good attention. The same thing three years ago when three people were murdered over Memorial Day Weekend.More >>
Five shootings, injuring eight people over the weekend, is bringing national attention to Myrtle Beach. However, not good attention. The same thing three years ago when three people were murdered over Memorial Day Weekend.More >>
As North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach prepare for Governor Henry McMaster's visit Thursday, all eyes are on Myrtle Beach after a national reaction to recent shootings and safety concerns.More >>
As North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach prepare for Governor Henry McMaster's visit Thursday, all eyes are on Myrtle Beach after a national reaction to recent shootings and safety concerns.More >>
The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety asked the public’s help Thursday finding suspects in the theft of a boat and trailer.More >>
The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety asked the public’s help Thursday finding suspects in the theft of a boat and trailer.More >>
The City of Myrtle Beach will install barricades on Ocean Boulevard in effort to stem recent violence by keeping pedestrians on the sidewalk and out of the street.More >>
The City of Myrtle Beach will install barricades on Ocean Boulevard in effort to stem recent violence by keeping pedestrians on the sidewalk and out of the street.More >>
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will be in Myrtle Beach Thursday to discuss law enforcement options with local officials after a spate of shootings over past several days, including a shooting on Ocean Boulevard that left seven people injured, and was viewed by millions on Facebook live.More >>
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will be in Myrtle Beach Thursday to discuss law enforcement options with local officials after a spate of shootings over past several days, including a shooting on Ocean Boulevard that left seven people injured, and was viewed by millions on Facebook live.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.More >>
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
After her birthday last year, Savannah told her parents that she was a lesbian.More >>
After her birthday last year, Savannah told her parents that she was a lesbian.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.More >>
Tornado recovery is underway in Biloxi after a waterspout came on shore Wednesday morning.More >>
Tornado recovery is underway in Biloxi after a waterspout came on shore Wednesday morning.More >>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
Just days before the world got in formation following reports of two new additions to the Bey Hive, a Jackson, Miss. native has an even better reason to celebrate.More >>
Just days before the world got in formation following reports of two new additions to the Bey Hive, a Jackson, Miss. native has an even better reason to celebrate.More >>