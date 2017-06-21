Search of Waccamaw River underway after reports of woman falling off bridge on U.S. 501

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Emergency responders are conducting a search of the Waccamaw River after reports came in of a woman falling off the bridge on U.S. 501 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief John Fowler.

Fowler said marine units are assisting in the search, which began before 10:30 p.m. in the area near Lake Busbee.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.