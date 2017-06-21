Search of Waccamaw River underway after reports of woman falling off bridge on U.S. 501

Emergency responders are conducting a search of the Waccamaw River after reports came in of a woman falling off the bridge on U.S. 501 near Conway.More >>
The South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is warning residents about attempts to use its name for an illegal phone scam.More >>
Two area men have been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegal re-entry into the U.S. after being deported.More >>
Wednesday is National Selfie Day, although these two are probably regretting the ones they snapped.More >>
Many residents are wondering how the city can get more officers on the street to protect everyone following this weekend’s shootings in Myrtle Beach.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.More >>
