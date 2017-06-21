State sheriffs association warns residents of phone scam

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Sheriffs Association is warning residents about attempts to use its name for an illegal phone scam.

According to a press release, SCSA officials said the association does not ask for donations via the telephone.

“Our Honorary Membership program is conducted exclusively through a direct mail campaign, not through telephone conversations,” said Jarrod Bruder, executive director of the association. “We do not want anyone to become a victim through innocent desire to help the association.”

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.