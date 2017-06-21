Two local men indicted for illegal re-entry into the U.S.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two area men have been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegal re-entry into the U.S. after being deported.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Beth Drake, Jorge Hernandez-Gomez, 34, of Mullins, was charged with illegal re-entry into the U.S. after deportation.

Additionally, Gaudencio Morgado-Martinez, 32, of Myrtle Beach, is facing the same count.

If convicted, the men could receive up to two years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine.

