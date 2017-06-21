Bennettsville police search for man last seen on June 15

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Bennettsville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

According to information from the Bennettsville Police Department, Johnny Adams was last seen at his Bennettsville home on June 15.

He could possibly be driving a green 1996 GMC Sierra extended cab bearing S.C. tag 123409W, with tinted windows, a diamond-plate tool box on the back, 2000 model Chevrolet chrome rims, a chrome bull bar on the front and a round Gregg Allman sticker on the back glass.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (843) 479-3620.

