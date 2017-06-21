First-ever athletic complex coming to FDTC

Many residents are wondering how the city can get more officers on the street to protect everyone following this weekend’s shootings in Myrtle Beach.More >>
Florence Darlington Technical College will soon have a brand new athletic complex with a baseball and softball field. It's something the college hasn't had since it began in 1964.More >>
A few days after shots rang out in five shootings in Myrtle Beach, the Clergy Action Team came together to stand up and say it’s time to be proactive and not reactive.More >>
According to information from the Bennettsville Police Department, Johnny Adams was last seen at his Bennettsville home on June 15.More >>
People made it clear at Tuesday’s special city council meeting that they don’t want to see violence in Myrtle Beach like the shooting that happened along Ocean Boulevard soon after midnight Sunday.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
Thomas Craig Overstreet, 23, and Michela Viteritto, 18, are both charged with murder and use of a firearm during a violent crime in the death of 33-year-old Freddie Lee Herman Jr.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department has called a noon news conference to discuss several arrests in connection with a credit card skimmer operation in the county.More >>
After her birthday last year, Savannah told her parents that she was a lesbian.More >>
Here's a look at flooding and other problems in South Mississippi Wednesday as Tropical Storm Cindy moved closer to shore.More >>
A post-graduation trip to the beach ended a little sooner than expected for three Virginia teens after they were arrested on drug and alcohol charges in Bladen County Saturday morning.More >>
