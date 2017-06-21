UPDATE: Horry police identify phone thieves after owner download - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Horry police identify phone thieves after owner downloads their selfies

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Wednesday is National Selfie Day, although these two are probably regretting the ones they snapped.

According to information on the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page, two thieves who stole a cellphone snapped selfies with it.

The victim was able to download those images of the suspects.

Police eventually identified the two and the phone was returned to its owner. 

