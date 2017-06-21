UPDATE: Horry police identify phone thieves after owner downloads their selfies

The South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is warning residents about attempts to use its name for an illegal phone scam.More >>
Two area men have been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegal re-entry into the U.S. after being deported.More >>
Wednesday is National Selfie Day, although these two are probably regretting the ones they snapped.More >>
Many residents are wondering how the city can get more officers on the street to protect everyone following this weekend’s shootings in Myrtle Beach.More >>
Florence Darlington Technical College will soon have a brand new athletic complex with a baseball and softball field. It's something the college hasn't had since it began in 1964.More >>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
Here's a look at flooding and other problems in South Mississippi Wednesday as Tropical Storm Cindy moved closer to shore.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
After her birthday last year, Savannah told her parents that she was a lesbian.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
A post-graduation trip to the beach ended a little sooner than expected for three Virginia teens after they were arrested on drug and alcohol charges in Bladen County Saturday morning.More >>
A 4-year-old Florida girl is one of the internet's newest stars after she stole the show at her school's pre-K graduation.More >>
