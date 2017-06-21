Horry police seek identities of phone thieves after owner downloads their selfies

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police are looking to identity these phone thieves. (Source: Horry County Police Department)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Wednesday is National Selfie Day, although these two are probably regretting the ones they snapped.

According to information on the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page, two thieves who stole a cellphone snapped selfies with it.

The victim was able to download those images of the suspects.

Anyone with information as to their identities or whereabouts is asked to call the HCPD at (843) 915-8477.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.