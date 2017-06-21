FIRST ALERT: Lower rain chances Thursday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Lower rain chances Thursday

By Jamie Arnold, Chief Meteorologist
Thursday rain chances Thursday rain chances
Rain chances through the weekend Rain chances through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Brighter and slightly drier weather will move in for Thursday followed by a return to very summer like weather through the weekend. 

Slightly drier air moving into the region will continue to cut back on our rain chances tonight through Thursday.   A stray shower will still be possible tonight, otherwise it will be warm and muggy with temperatures dropping into the lower 70s. 

Thursday will a mix of sun and clouds through the day.  Rain chances will return to more normal June levels, with just a few scattered afternoon and evening storms possible.  More sunshine will result in warmer afternoon temperatures with readings reaching the middle 80s. 

Friday through the weekend will see a very summer-like pattern developing.  Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s through the weekend. Very high humidity will linger through the weekend and bring a chance of afternoon and evening showers and storms each day.  Friday will likely be the driest day with rain chances of only 20%.  Rain chances will return to 40% by Saturday and Sunday. 

