FIRST ALERT: Lower rain chances Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Brighter and slightly drier weather will move in for Thursday followed by a return to very summer like weather through the weekend.

Slightly drier air moving into the region will continue to cut back on our rain chances tonight through Thursday. A stray shower will still be possible tonight, otherwise it will be warm and muggy with temperatures dropping into the lower 70s.

Thursday will a mix of sun and clouds through the day. Rain chances will return to more normal June levels, with just a few scattered afternoon and evening storms possible. More sunshine will result in warmer afternoon temperatures with readings reaching the middle 80s.

Friday through the weekend will see a very summer-like pattern developing. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s through the weekend. Very high humidity will linger through the weekend and bring a chance of afternoon and evening showers and storms each day. Friday will likely be the driest day with rain chances of only 20%. Rain chances will return to 40% by Saturday and Sunday.