Suspects arrested after 'drug deal gone bad' leads to shooting at Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two Myrtle Beach men have been arrested in connection with a Saturday shooting at Coastal Grand Mall.

According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Darrell Gore, 18, faces counts of attempted murder and armed robbery.

The suspect remained in jail Wednesday afternoon under a $200,000 bond.

Also, Khadafi Aziz Dennison, 18, faces counts of attempted murder, armed robbery and intimidation of court officials, jurors or witness, according to online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Officers responded to 2000 Coastal Grand Circle around 4:30 p.m. Saturday for a call about a discharge of a weapon.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

It was the first of five shootings over three days that rocked the city of Myrtle Beach, leading to a special-called city council meeting on Tuesday to discuss how to stop the violence.

Interim Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock discussed the status of the shootings during the meeting.

Regarding the Coastal Grand Mall incident, she referred to it as a drug deal gone bad.

