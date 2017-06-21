Suspects arrested after 'drug deal gone bad' leads to shooting at Coastal Grand Mall

A disabled vehicle has led to two left lanes being closed on the southbound side of the U.S. 17 Bypass at S.C. 707 and Farrow Parkway.More >>
Two Myrtle Beach men have been arrested in connection with a Saturday shooting at Coastal Grand Mall.More >>
Two Marion suspects have been arrested after allegedly stealing over $13,000 worth of items from a home in January.More >>
Marion County law enforcement has arrested a person accused of stealing from gravesites.More >>
Crews will close part of Glenn’s Bay Road early Thursday morning in 20-minute intervals. According to an Horry County news release, the closures will take place at the bridge construction area from 2 to 4 a.m. in order for material to be moved from one side of the road to the other.More >>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
During the second day of testimony in the jury trial for the Nacogdoches professional massage therapist who is accused of sexually assaulting a female client back in July of 2016, a SANE nurse testified that the victim’s injuries were consistent with what the woman said happened.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
Here's a look at flooding and other problems in South Mississippi Wednesday as Tropical Storm Cindy moved closer to shore.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department has called a noon news conference to discuss several arrests in connection with a credit card skimmer operation in the county.More >>
