Two charged with stealing over $13K worth of items from Marion home

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Left: Breana Gaskin; Right: Varshan Steele (Source: Marion Police Department) Left: Breana Gaskin; Right: Varshan Steele (Source: Marion Police Department)

MARION, SC (WMBF) – Two Marion suspects have been arrested after allegedly stealing over $13,000 worth of items from a home in January.

According to a press release from the Marion Police Department, Breana S. Gaskin, 23, and Varshan M. Steele, 26, were arrested Tuesday.

Gaskin faces counts of accessory before and after the fact of burglary, while Steele is charged with first-degree burglary, grand larceny greater than $10,000, malicious injury to property, failure to stop on command and conspiracy.

The release stated that over $13,000 worth of items, jewelry and electronics were taken from the Marion home.

