Man hits bear cub with car on Hwy. 501 in Carolina Forest

The damage done to Wilson's car by the cub. (Source: Jonathan Wilson)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach resident Jonathan Wilson got quite the scare last week while driving on Highway 501 in Carolina Forest.

He hit and killed a bear cub with his Kia Optima.

“I thought I hit a car – I was just, I was real panicky, cause the airbag – my airbag – didn’t go off,” Wilson said. “Not the driver, but the passenger airbag went out. So it was just a lot of chaos that was going through my mind. I initially thought someone was going to run into the back of me.”

According to an official with the Department of Natural Resources, this is the time of year this time of year when bears are very active, and they see the most bear sightings.

