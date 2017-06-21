Marion woman charged with stealing from gravesites - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Marion woman charged with stealing from gravesites

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Shirley Edens (Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

MARION, SC (WMBF) – Marion County law enforcement has arrested a person accused of stealing from gravesites.

According to a press release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Shirley Edens, 71, of Marion, was charged with three counts of theft or injury of grave property less than $400.

She is currently being held in the Marion County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, the release stated.

MCSO deputies investigated several reported incidents of thefts from gravesites during the month of June.

