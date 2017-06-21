Marion woman charged with stealing from gravesites

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARION, SC (WMBF) – Marion County law enforcement has arrested a person accused of stealing from gravesites.

According to a press release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Shirley Edens, 71, of Marion, was charged with three counts of theft or injury of grave property less than $400.

She is currently being held in the Marion County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, the release stated.

MCSO deputies investigated several reported incidents of thefts from gravesites during the month of June.

