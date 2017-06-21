Bi-Lo hosting job fair in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The grocery store Bi-Lo is hosting a job fair on Thursday, June 22 in North Myrtle Beach from noon to 4 pm.

Bi-Lo is looking to fill various part - time positions for both the day and night shifts. Positions include but are not limited to: deli/bakery, meat, produce, cashiers, and stock. Candidates are encouraged to apply online at http://jobs.segrocers.com/ or visit the store for more information.

The Bi-Lo is located at 3924 Highway 17 S. North Myrtle Beach, SC 29928.

