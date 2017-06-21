TRAFFIC ALERT: Glenn’s Bay Road construction to cause road closure

MARION, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with armed robberies at a Walmart and a jewelry store in Marion. According to a Marion Police Department news release, the Walmart and jewelry store robberies happened May 12 and June 9, respectively. Kevin Lamont Rowell Jr., 22, of Marion was charged with two counts of accessory before the fact of armed robbery and two counts of accessory after the fact of armed robbery. Police Chief Dewayne Tennie said an arrest...

More >>