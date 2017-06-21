TRAFFIC ALERT: Glenn’s Bay Road construction to cause road closu - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TRAFFIC ALERT: Glenn’s Bay Road construction to cause road closure

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews will close part of Glenn’s Bay Road early Thursday morning in 20-minute intervals.

According to an Horry County news release, the closures will take place at the bridge construction area from 2 to 4 a.m. in order for material to be moved from one side of the road to the other.

