Man arrested for armed robberies at Marion Walmart and jewelry store

Marion County law enforcement has arrested a person accused of stealing from gravesites.More >>
Crews will close part of Glenn’s Bay Road early Thursday morning in 20-minute intervals. According to an Horry County news release, the closures will take place at the bridge construction area from 2 to 4 a.m. in order for material to be moved from one side of the road to the other.More >>
The grocery store Bi-Lo is hosting a job fair on Thursday, June 22 in North Myrtle Beach from noon to 4 pm.More >>
A Conway man was arrested Monday in connection with a May 17 peeping tom incident at Bucksport Marina.More >>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
During the second day of testimony in the jury trial for the Nacogdoches professional massage therapist who is accused of sexually assaulting a female client back in July of 2016, a SANE nurse testified that the victim’s injuries were consistent with what the woman said happened.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.More >>
It was standing-room only at a special-called Myrtle Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon, where law enforcement, community leaders and members of the public came out to discuss the recent outbreak of shootings within the city.More >>
Here's a look at flooding and other problems in South Mississippi Wednesday as Tropical Storm Cindy moved closer to shore.More >>
The escaped inmates accused of fatally shooting two corrections officers in Putnam County appeared in court Wednesday after being extradited back to Georgia from Tennessee.More >>
Children played and slept surrounded by pounds of cocaine at a Los Angeles day care center that a man used as a drug trafficking hub, authorities said.More >>
