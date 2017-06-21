Conway man arrested on peeping tom charges - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway man arrested on peeping tom charges

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
John Watson (Source: JRLDC) John Watson (Source: JRLDC)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man was arrested Monday in connection with a May 17 peeping tom incident at Bucksport Marina.

According to an Horry County police report, officers responded to Bucksport Road around 8:40 p.m.

A woman told them she saw a man on the floor in the adjacent stall watching her when she went to the restroom.

When the two made eye contact, the woman quickly left the restroom and waited outside. The suspect, later identified as John Watson, 30, exited the women’s restroom and went into the men’s restroom. The woman reported the incident to her employer, who confronted Watson.

Watson said to the woman, “You didn’t see me on the floor.”

He was charged with peeping tom, eavesdropping or peeping and given a $1,000 bond.

