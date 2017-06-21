Five Myrtle Beach golf courses offering free admission to kids 16 and younger

Five Founders Group International golf courses in Myrtle Beach are now offering junior tees, and kids 16 and under get to play for free.More >>
Five Founders Group International golf courses in Myrtle Beach are now offering junior tees, and kids 16 and under get to play for free.More >>
The Horry County School District is going to put armed security guards in 16 schools for the upcoming school year. The decision finalized Monday removes Horry County Police officers from the district’s schools, but HCS uses four other agencies for schools in incorporated areas of the county.More >>
The Horry County School District is going to put armed security guards in 16 schools for the upcoming school year. The decision finalized Monday removes Horry County Police officers from the district’s schools, but HCS uses four other agencies for schools in incorporated areas of the county.More >>
Once construction starts for I-73, it changes the game for economic development in our area.More >>
Once construction starts for I-73, it changes the game for economic development in our area.More >>
Wednesday marks two months until a total solar eclipse occurs across the United States and crosses directly through South Carolina. Aug. 21, 2017 will bring what is being called the "Great American Eclipse," which will cross the United States from Newport, Oregon to Charleston.More >>
Wednesday marks two months until a total solar eclipse occurs across the United States and crosses directly through South Carolina. Aug. 21, 2017 will bring what is being called the "Great American Eclipse," which will cross the United States from Newport, Oregon to Charleston.More >>
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to two crashes in the same area of I-95 in Florence County Wednesday morning. According to the SCHP website, the crashes happened at mile marker 164 around 7:45 a.m. One is in the northbound lane and the other is in the southbound. Corporal Sonny Collins tweeted traffic in the area has slowed. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.More >>
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to two crashes in the same area of I-95 in Florence County Wednesday morning. According to the SCHP website, the crashes happened at mile marker 164 around 7:45 a.m. One is in the northbound lane and the other is in the southbound. Corporal Sonny Collins tweeted traffic in the area has slowed. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
Even thoughTropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Even thoughTropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Children played and slept surrounded by pounds of cocaine at a Los Angeles day care center that a man used as a drug trafficking hub, authorities said.More >>
Children played and slept surrounded by pounds of cocaine at a Los Angeles day care center that a man used as a drug trafficking hub, authorities said.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.More >>
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.More >>
It was standing-room only at a special-called Myrtle Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon, where law enforcement, community leaders and members of the public came out to discuss the recent outbreak of shootings within the city.More >>
It was standing-room only at a special-called Myrtle Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon, where law enforcement, community leaders and members of the public came out to discuss the recent outbreak of shootings within the city.More >>
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville police officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.More >>
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville police officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.More >>
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.More >>
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>