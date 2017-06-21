Five Myrtle Beach golf courses offering free admission to kids 16 and younger

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Five Founders Group International golf courses in Myrtle Beach are now offering junior tees, and kids 16 and under get to play for free.

Myrtle Beach National’s West Course, the PineHills Course at Myrtlewood Golf Club, Litchfield Golf and Country Club, Willbrook Plantation, and River Club are all participating from now until Labor Day.

Children 16 years and younger can play for free with a paying adult. Tee times can be booked at MyrtleBeachGolfTrips.com

