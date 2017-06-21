TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 crashes slow traffic on I-95 in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to two crashes in the same area of I-95 in Florence County Wednesday morning. According to the SCHP website, the crashes happened at mile marker 164 around 7:45 a.m. One is in the northbound lane and the other is in the southbound. Corporal Sonny Collins tweeted traffic in the area has slowed. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.More >>
Looking for fresh fruits, vegetables and artisan crafts this summer in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee? Look no further than the nearest farmers market.More >>
The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects accused of stealing from a local Walmart.More >>
The Florence County Veteran Affairs Office was under construction since August 2015 and officially is open for service. It is a $1.2 million project funded by the capital project penny sales tax Florence County voters passed.More >>
It was standing-room only at a special-called Myrtle Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon, where law enforcement, community leaders and members of the public came out to discuss the recent outbreak of shootings within the city.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has appointed his 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, removing the country's counterterrorism czar and a figure well-known to Washington from the royal line of succession.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, but its impact will be felt across several states.More >>
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.More >>
The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.More >>
Heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Cindy is affecting parts of the Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center. Forecaster Jeff Morrow said dry air has influxed itself inside the storm, preventing it from strengthening.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
