TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 crashes slow traffic on I-95 in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to two crashes in the same area of I-95 in Florence County Wednesday morning.

According to the SCHP website, the crashes happened at mile marker 164 around 7:45 a.m. One is in the northbound lane and the other is in the southbound.

Corporal Sonny Collins tweeted traffic in the area has slowed.

