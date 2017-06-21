Farmers Markets offer fresh goods to Grand Strand, Pee Dee residents

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Looking for fresh fruits, vegetables and artisan crafts this summer in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee? Look no further than the nearest farmers market.

According to information from SCIWAY.net, the City Center Farmers Market in Florence offers Carolina-grown and Carolina-made products and the Pee Dee State Farmers Market, also in Florence, showcases some of the state’s freshest produce and is a prime location for the ornamental horticulture and floriculture industries.

The Conway Farmers Market features baked goods, flowers and seafood. Myrtle’s Market in Myrtle Beach invites you to sit at one of the picnic benches and enjoy its sights, tastes, scents and flavors.

The North Myrtle Beach Farmers Market has two pavilions, a Certified SC Grown roadside stand and ample green space for festivals and special events.

Click here for a map of farmers markets and roadside markets across South Carolina. Here's a list of some more farmers markets:

City Center Farmers Market – 369 Cheves Street, Downtown Florence – open Saturday mornings year-round 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pee Dee State Farmers Market - US Hwy. 52 at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence – open year-round Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Conway Farmers Market - 217 Laurel Street, Downtown Conway – Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Myrtle’s Market - Mr. Joe White Avenue at Oak Street, Myrtle Beach – Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Myrtle Beach Farmers Market - 925 1st Ave. South between the Library and City Hall – open Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Surfside Beach Farmers Market - corner of Surfside Beach and Willow Drive North – open Tuesdays in season from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Market on Darlington Square – Downtown Darlington – open the first Saturday of each month in season 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centennial Farmers Market – corner of East Carolina Avenue and Fifth Street, Hartsville – open every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. and the second Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Community Farmers Market - 209 Bobby Gerald Parkway, Marion – open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Marlboro County Farmers Market – 500 Broad Street, Bennettsville – open Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Farmers Market on Deville Street – The Market Common, Myrtle Beach – open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

