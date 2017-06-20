Florence police look for men accused of stealing marine batteries

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police are looking for these two, accused of stealing from a local Walmart. (Source: Florence Police Department)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects accused of stealing from a local Walmart.

According to a press release, the two are accused of taking marine batteries from the store, located at 2014 S. Irby St. on June 1.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FPD at (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIMESC.

