Horry council chairman on Myrtle Beach shootings: 'Their problems are our problems too'

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Hours after hearing the concerns of Myrtle Beach residents following the recent violence throughout the city, the chairman of the Horry County Council addressed his governing body by saying they would offer what assistance they could.

Chairman Mark Lazarus started Tuesday night’s county council meeting by saying there are concerns in Myrtle Beach, and he is sure they are being felt throughout Horry County.

The city of Myrtle Beach was rocked by five reported shootings over a three-day period, beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing into Monday evening.

None received more attention than a shooting shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday in the area of Fourth Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard that injured seven people, including the shooter.

A Facebook Live video of the shooting went viral and has since accumulated more than 4 million views, leading to an outcry from locals who are demanding action.

“There’s a perception problem and I believe that the city of Myrtle Beach is tackling that problem,” Lazarus said.

The chairman spoke at a special-called meeting of the Myrtle Beach City Council Tuesday afternoon, where the recent violence was the sole topic of conversation.

Lazarus told county council he had met earlier in the day with Horry County law enforcement personnel. Those staffers will meet with Myrtle Beach personnel to discuss ways to help.

According to Lazarus, he expects that county officers will assist Myrtle Beach police in patrolling the downtown area during the weekends.

“Their problems are our problems too,” Lazarus said at Tuesday night’s county council meeting. “Their cities and towns are in our county.”

