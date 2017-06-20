New Florence County VA office now open

The Florence County Veteran Affairs Office was under construction since August 2015 and officially is open for service. It is a $1.2 million project funded by the capital project penny sales tax Florence County voters passed.More >>
It was standing-room only at a special-called Myrtle Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon, where law enforcement, community leaders and members of the public came out to discuss the recent outbreak of shootings within the city.More >>
Ocean Boulevard business owners feel it's one thing to hear about the violence but it's another to see it play out.More >>
Just as it did after a violent Memorial Day weekend in 2014, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is offering the city the tools it needs to combat crime following a rash of shootings in the downtown area.More >>
No one was more surprised or more delighted than Conway city planner Adam Emrick when he learned this morning that he had been selected to serve as the rivertown’s interim administrator.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
A 4-year-old Florida girl is one of the internet's newest stars after she stole the show at her school's pre-K graduation.More >>
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville police officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.More >>
A 13-year-old Akron boy is dead after investigators said he shot and killed himself while he and his best friend played Russian roulette.More >>
A Georgia man who thought it would be funny to push a four year old and an eight year old into a swimming pool at a Destin resort is now charged with two counts of child abuse.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
